Apple Watch Series 8: the latest news before the official event

There is now about a week left for the Far Out , during which will introduce i new iPhones 14 and family smartwatches Apple Watch Series 8 is exactly this last they are the focus of some interesting ones rumors of the last hourposted on Twitter by the insider ShrimpApplePro.

Among these we find some confirmations regarding the dimensions of the smartwatches, which should still be offered in 41 and 45 mm formats, while the first novelty concerns a (PRODUCT) RED color update which instead will adopt a different tone than in the pasteven if we are not given any indication regarding the chromatic change.

No aesthetic and content changes regarding the sales package, which should therefore remain very similar to that of the current generation, however there will be some small changes on the front of the adhesive labels which are used to seal the package. These will reportedly feature a greater quantity of gluein order to make it more evident that the box has been opened.

The current packaging, in fact, does not make this aspect particularly clear, a fact that has led several people to sell used devices passed off as new. Finally, the informant confirms the presence of the Pro, but does not want to add any details to let this be a surprise during the event on 7 September; at this point we just have to wait.