Apple Watch Series 8 patented a sensor to measure body temperature

New Watch Series 8 would include a body temperature for health-related applications. (Tech Advisor)

Apple received patent approval for a body temperature sensor weeks before the launch of its new Apple Watch Series 8, so the new device could have functionality that implements this technology.

The title of the document is “Temperature sensor in electronic devices” as reported by MyHealthyApple, so this technology could be applied in any device of Manzanaalthough the illustrations used within the file suggest that it would be its installation in a Apple Watch.

The Apple patent also indicates how this device can be incorporated into the internal or external areas of mobile devices such as cell phones and specifically how it is located on the back of an Apple Watch.

patented-a-sensor-to- -body.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Obtaining the patent by Apple will allow a temperature sensor to be incorporated into the new Apple Watch Series 8. (REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo) patented-a-sensor-to- -body.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The Apple Watch Series 7 could have the sensor

The temperature sensor was originally going to be incorporated from the Apple Watch Series 7but problems with the development of the necessary algorithm delayed this decision because the necessary requirements were not achieved in the validation testing process

The problem arose due to how complicated it is to measure the body temperature using the skin as a surface, since it changes depending on external factors such as the climate to which the person is exposed. It was necessary to obtain the most accurate results possible.

The temperature sensor was going to be incorporated from the Apple Watch Series 7, but this decision was delayed. (Apple Newsroom)

One of the possible applications for the use of this measurement technology is to predict diseases or help couples in the process of conceiving a child. It could also help in monitoring of sleep and check if the user has a fever

Involved with the health of users

In a press release published in July of this year, Apple indicated that its efforts to engage in the Health of its customers falls into two categories:

The first focuses on offering health functions and fitness both on Apple Watch and on your devices iPhonebecause they provide valuable information based on science that helps protect people’s health and safety.

Body temperature sensor technology may have been available on the Apple Watch Series 7. (Apple Newsroom)

In the case of the second category, this is based on the work of Apple to contribute to research and care that is the responsibility of the medical community.

Apple will bring many products this 2022

The Apple Watch Series 8 It is part of Apple’s active strategy to bring a large number of devices to market in the last months of the year. These have traditionally been the company’s busiest launches, but 2022 wants to, it already is, is particularly important in this regard.

So with the MacBook Air with the M2 chip, and the new macbook pro to integrate the aforementioned processor, announced in the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 (WWDC 2022)it’s time to tackle other segments.

The MacBook Air with the M2 chip, the new MacBook Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8 will be presented at the next WWDC 2022. (iPadizate)

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, a renewed 24″ iMac, various versions of iPad or the second generation of AirPods Proin addition to the mentioned Apple Watch Series 8are some of the products that will arrive in the city of Cupertino in California, United States, where the company has its headquarters.

: