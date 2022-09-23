Apple Watch Series 8 detects atrial fibrillation in UK woman and saves her life

A woman in the UK was saved because of the ECG function of an apple Watch Series 8. According to her son Jason Smith, she is doing better now, despite having to take medication for the rest of her life. The event is not new, since the apple wearable has already taken on the role of savior at times.
One of them was in July of this year, when the smart watch helped detect a rare and deadly tumor in a 67-year-old woman who lives in the US. She even doubted the item’s notifications, which were repeated for three days. So she opted to go to the doctor and found out that she had atrial fibrillation, caused by a myxoma.
Another similar case occurred in 2021, when the apple product detected abnormal heart rate via the ECG sensor. When she went to the hospital, she found out she had a heart attack and didn’t realize it. Luckily for her, she was able to have an operation and have the clot that was in her artery removed.
Regarding what happened to Jason’s mother, she even had her blood pressure measured, with normal results. AFib was discovered through the watch, which made the woman go to the hospital. According to the doctors, the chance of her not surviving would have been high if she hadn’t gone to see what was happening.
After the scare, she was released and is doing well, although she needs to be medicated from now on. In addition, she is likely to consider getting an Apple Watch to monitor her heart.