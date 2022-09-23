Apple Watch Series 8 detects atrial fibrillation in UK woman and saves her life

A woman in the UK was saved because of the ECG function of an Watch Series 8. According to her son Jason Smith, she is doing better now, despite having to take medication for the rest of her life. The event is not new, since the apple wearable has already taken on the role of savior at times.

One of them was in July of this year, when the smart watch helped detect a rare and deadly tumor in a 67-year-old woman who lives in the US. She even doubted the item’s notifications, which were repeated for three days. So she opted to go to the doctor and found out that she had , caused by a myxoma.