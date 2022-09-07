Apple Watch Series 8 arrives maintaining design but expanding functions

Today is the day indicated by in the calendar for the presentation of its new electronic devices, beginning its keynote highlighting what its smart watches, the best-selling in the world in more than seven years, according to what they point out, have contributed to the lives of many people.

This has served as a prelude to the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 8, where the most important thing is the introduction of a new sensor dedicated to temperature that is added to the rest of the sensors, also adding new features.



Crash detection with the car as the most relevant

In this sense, and thanks to WatchOS 9, it will also have ovulation monitoring as an extension of the health monitoring functions for women, and car crash detection, capable of using gyroscope data and accelerometer, together with an algorithm, to determine the type of crash suffered (side, frontal, etc), and if it does not respond within 10 seconds after the crash, contact emergency contacts.

These are the most relevant functions that are also added to the fact that a single charge can allow autonomy of up to 36 hours in case the new low consumption mode is used, although its use can usually offer autonomy for the entire day.

The company has maintained the traditional , although it introduces a larger size, 47mm, which is added to the usual 41 and 45mm sizes, being made of recycled aluminum and also available in three color options: gold, gray and silver, that users will be able to combine with the new color options for the straps, although there are also new models of designer straps that can also be chosen: Nike, Solo Loop and Hermés.

The screens of this new series of watches will be of the LTPO OLED type with a resolution of 448 x 368 px, with 32 GB of storage and water resistance of 50 atmosphere. Its price will be 399 dollars, or 499 dollars if you also opt for the option with mobile connectivity through eSIM, arriving in the markets on September 16, although from this Friday it will be possible to make a reservation in authorized establishments.