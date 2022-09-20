HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 in the test

Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 in the test

Tech GiantsAppleAndroidHuaweiMobileiphoneTech NewsSocial NetworksTwitterWhatsApp

Published on

By Brian Adam
apple watch series 8 and se 2 in the test.jpg
apple watch series 8 and se 2 in the test.jpg
- Advertisement -

Does it have to be the apple watch series 8 or is the new SE 2 enough? Both models went on sale today. Mac & i was able to examine them briefly.

There’s no question that this fall’s big watch highlight is the Apple Watch Ultra: outdoor housing, larger display, longer battery life, dive computer and bells and whistles like the integrated 86-decibel siren. At a price of 1000 euros, however, many interested parties will think: “Nice. What affordable Apple Watches are there?”

 

- Advertisement -

The second-gen Apple Watch Series 8 and SE cost half or even a third of that. Sales of both models started today, September 16th. In the following we provide our first findings. We will be submitting further test results in a few days, just as we did for the iPhone 14. We will then publish the full article – including the Apple Watch Ultra – in Mac & i issue 5/2022 (in stores from October 6).

Apple Watch Series 8

“A healthy leap forward” – that’s how Apple advertises the Watch Series 8. But you could also call it a small jump. Because the manufacturer did not make any major changes compared to the previous model, the Series 7. Above all, many interested parties miss a new case: the edges have not become more square, and the watch has not become round. The latter would of course entail completely revised app and watchOS designs and is currently rather unlikely. Instead, Apple prefers to use what has been known and proven for a long time. No, nothing has changed on the case this year.

Affiliate scam: Chrome browser add-ons with 1.4 million installs

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Oppo Global Community: the space dedicated to users is born

Oppo celebrated his 18th birthday with the launch of his Global Community online at...
Tech News

OPPO Reno 7 is launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 680, 64 MP camera and more; see the price

the Chinese manufacturer OPPOone of the largest in the world and officially arrived in...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.