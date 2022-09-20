Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 in the test

Does it have to be the 8 or is the new SE 2 enough? Both models went on sale today. Mac & i was able to examine them briefly.

There’s no question that this fall’s big watch highlight is the Apple Watch Ultra: outdoor housing, larger display, longer battery life, dive computer and bells and whistles like the integrated 86-decibel siren. At a price of 1000 euros, however, many interested parties will think: “Nice. What affordable Apple Watches are there?”

The second-gen Apple Watch Series 8 and SE cost half or even a third of that. Sales of both models started today, September 16th. In the following we provide our first findings. We will be submitting further test results in a few days, just as we did for the iPhone 14. We will then publish the full article – including the Apple Watch Ultra – in Mac & i issue 5/2022 (in stores from October 6).

Apple Watch Series 8

“A healthy leap forward” – that’s how Apple advertises the Watch Series 8. But you could also call it a small jump. Because the manufacturer did not make any major changes compared to the previous model, the Series 7. Above all, many interested parties miss a new case: the edges have not become more square, and the watch has not become round. The latter would of course entail completely revised app and watchOS designs and is currently rather unlikely. Instead, Apple prefers to use what has been known and proven for a long time. No, nothing has changed on the case this year.