Apple Watch Series 8: a special version for extreme sports will use a giant screen

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch aimed at “extreme athletes”, which will have a larger screen and a more rugged design, according to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Apple Watch Series 8 case
Credit: Jon Prosser

In addition to the standard Apple Watch Series 8, which will succeed last year’s Series 7, Apple plans to launch a “ruggedized” version of the Apple Watch, with a larger screen, reports Bloomberg. This watch would be intended for extreme athletes, and could also adopt a new design with flat edges.

According to information from journalist Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch for extreme sports is expected to feature the company’s largest smartwatch screen to date, a larger battery and a sturdy metal casing. The display will measure nearly two inches across, and it could actually be the new version of the 50mm (1.99-inch) Apple Watch Series 8 that we mentioned earlier.

Also read: The Apple Watch Series 8 will offer a new, less restrictive low power mode

The Apple Watch Series 8 Extreme Sports will be the largest model

According to Mark Gurman, the extreme sports model will have around 7% more screen real estate than the larger Apple Watch current. The screen will also have a definition of approximately 410 pixels by 502 pixelsand that huge screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or watch face information.

The 2015 12-inch MacBook is now considered a …

In addition to the large screen, Apple should opt for a metallic material stronger than aluminum for the sturdy watch frame. It will also have a screen more resistant to shocks and, unsurprisingly given its size,a bigger battery than that of existing models.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the special edition for extreme sports, Mark Gurman also expects Apple to launch a new, cheaper SE version, which would replace the current SE model. In the fall, we would therefore be entitled to an Apple Watch Series 8 in 41 mm, one in 45 mm, a 50 mm “extreme sport” version with a 1.99 inch screen as well as a more affordable SE model.

Source : Bloomberg

