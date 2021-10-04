Apple Watch Series 7: this is how the first units look and possible launch date

One of the good news that the keynote of the presentation of the new iPhone left us last September was that Apple Watch Series 7 have a face and eyes– No bigger sizes, same outer shell design, virtually identical components and sensors, and, yes, a much larger screen with a higher percentage of viewing space.

So after knowing all the details and prices, Apple left us with honey on our lips, leaving on the table the unknown of the only data that surely mattered to users: when they would be available. That will happen throughout the autumn, without specifying specifically when. Now, three weeks after its official presentation, the odd unit has been sighted operating at full power.

A post that no longer exists

It was on Facebook that a group of Apple enthusiasts shared the images of what appear to be operational Apple Watch Series 7 units, and showing all that extra space that the screen will occupy. Some specimens that had on the special Pride strap with those multicolored tones in each and every one of the holes.

Apple Watch Series 7 units. MacRumors

These images were shared on Mark Zuckerberg’s social network and, after a short time, they were permanently deleted, although we have left the evidence in the form of images in which it is possible to see how watchOS8 looks on the gadget: corners practically populated with graphic elements and texts that practically cease to be drawn at the very edges of the screen.

Remember that Apple is especially harsh on these leaks and with any evidence that can uncover all their plans, which starts a process of searching and capturing those responsible for this type of information. Specifically, in recent months, he has warned of the beginning of a small Crusade that attempts to locate and bring to justice those who disseminate this type of material, in the heat of an alleged confidentiality or disclosure of industrial secrets.

Be that as it may, there are voices that already announce that The Apple Watch Series 7 could hit stores in just a few days, between the week of Friday, October 15 and 22, so that it would not take more than a brief notice to the media so that fans can enter the Apple Store online and reserve the new devices.

