Apple Watch Series 7 at the best price on Amazon: so many colors at 399 ??

Apple Watch Series 7 was launched in mid-September bringing with it some small improvements that do not upset the product but renew the generation of the Cupertino smartwatch. In particular, the seventh version of the famous Apple wearable, is based on the S7 processor, has a larger, better display and the design very closely recalls that of the previous generation models.

More in detail the screen is about 20 percent larger compared to that of Watch Series 6, and 50 percent compared to that of Watch Series 3; the frames surrounding it now measure 1.7 mm. Compared to Apple Watch Series 6 the new model can display the 50 percent more text. Always On mode brightness improved by 70 percent.

Thanks to this they are available new dials, but also the new functions of watchOS 8, such as the new QWERTY keyboard with input support via swipe or the fall detection function which has been optimized for cycling.