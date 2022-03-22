Apple Watch Series 3, is in the air of retirement: according to Kuo, close to the terminus

After five years of honorable career, the Apple Watch Series 3 adventure would be nearing its end. This was reported by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who often deals with Apple products and is one of the most reliable voices on the world scene. According to his sources, Apple is expected to withdraw the third generation of its smartwatch from the market in the third quarter of 2022. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M In his tweet, Kuo does not go into the depth of the matter, but it is intuitive to understand why the third quarter. In fact, it is at that time of the year that Apple updates the Apple Watch, and at the same time as the presentation of the alternation between Series 7 and Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 3 should leave the Apple Store online and the physical ones. He will retire, according to Kuo, due to performance limits.





Apple S3 chip wouldn’t be able to keep up with watchOS 9, the operating system that will debut together with Apple Watch Series 8. It would not therefore be an aesthetic question, also because already now the Series 3 is the only watch in the range with the square lines and thick frames around the display that have distinguished the very first generations of Watch. Simply watchOS 9 will raise the bar of content again and consequently will have “claims” that the S3 chip, trivially, will not be able to meet.

Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach In all likelihood, therefore, if Kuo’s prediction turns out to be spot on, at the end of WWDC 2022 the oldest Apple Watch that will get watchOS 9 will be the Series 4, while Apple Watch Series 3 will stop after five years of software support and as many of permanence on the market, not bad. The choice of Cupertino would not fall like a bolt from the blue: already now Apple Watch Series 3 has more than a few difficulties in installing the most substantial firmware updates due to insufficient memory. Some difficulties had emerged with watchOS 7, with the current firmware they have become more acute. Today the Series 3 is still on sale as the cheapest Watch in the range: for 229 euros on official channels, on Amazon it comes away with less than 200 euros. But it is a choice that we do not recommend precisely due to hardware that is starting to wear the signs of time. If you want to save some money compared to a Watch Series 7, rather, it can be convenient to look at a Series 6.

