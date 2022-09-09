Apple Watch SE, Series 8 and Ultra arrive on Amazon: pre-orders start

The new Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are also available for pre- on , where you can find almost all versions of Apple’s new wearables. As for the Watch Series 8these are available in all configurations except the 41 mm version with cellular connectivity, while all the others can be booked with delivery starting September 16th and it starts from 509 euros for the 41 mm, up to 669 euros for the 45 mm model with cellular.

Turning instead to Apple Watch Ultrain this case all 7 official combinations are present – remember that there is only one 49 mm cut with cellular connectivity -, however we point out that at the moment Amazon has exchanged descriptions and images of models equipped with the Alpine Loop strapso it’s best to wait for this to be corrected to be sure you’re buying the right variant (just below you will find only the links of the 3 correct models). In this case the delivery is starting from 23 September and the price is 1009 euros.

- Advertisement -

Also available Apple Watch SE 2022 in all combinations. Also in this case the availability is starting from September 16 and prices vary from 309 euros for the 40 mm model with GPS, up to 399 for the 44 mm variant with cellular.