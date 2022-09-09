HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Watch SE, Series 8 and Ultra arrive on Amazon: pre-orders start

Apple Watch SE, Series 8 and Ultra arrive on Amazon: pre-orders start

The new apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are also available for pre-orders on amazon, where you can find almost all versions of Apple’s new wearables. As for the Watch Series 8these are available in all configurations except the 41 mm version with cellular connectivity, while all the others can be booked with delivery starting September 16th and it starts from 509 euros for the 41 mm, up to 669 euros for the 45 mm model with cellular.

Turning instead to Apple Watch Ultrain this case all 7 official combinations are present – remember that there is only one 49 mm cut with cellular connectivity -, however we point out that at the moment Amazon has exchanged descriptions and images of models equipped with the Alpine Loop strapso it’s best to wait for this to be corrected to be sure you’re buying the right variant (just below you will find only the links of the 3 correct models). In this case the delivery is starting from 23 September and the price is 1009 euros.

Also available Apple Watch SE 2022 in all combinations. Also in this case the availability is starting from September 16 and prices vary from 309 euros for the 40 mm model with GPS, up to 399 for the 44 mm variant with cellular.

  • APPLE WATCH SE (2022)
  • APPLE WATCH SERIES 8
  • APPLE WATCH ULTRA
APPLE WATCH SE (2022)

APPLE WATCH SE 40 mm – GPS

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

309 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS, 40 mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

309 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS, 40 mm Galaxy Aluminum Case with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

309 See offer

APPLE WATCH SE 40 mm – GPS AND CELLULAR

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 40mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

359 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 40 mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

359 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 40 mm Galaxy Aluminum Case with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

359 See offer

APPLE WATCH SE 44 mm – GPS

Apple Watch SE GPS, 44mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

349 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS, 44 mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

349 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS, 44 mm Galaxy Aluminum Case with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

349 See offer

APPLE WATCH SE 44 mm – GPS AND CELLULAR

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 44mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

399 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 44 mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

399 See offer
Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 44 mm Galaxy Aluminum Case with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

399 See offer
APPLE WATCH SERIES 8

APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 41 mm – GPS

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

509 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 41mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

509 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 41mm Galaxy Aluminum Case with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

509 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 41mm Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED with (PRODUCT) RED Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

509 See offer

APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 45 mm – GPS

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

549 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

549 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 45mm Galaxy Aluminum Case with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

549 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 45mm Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED with (PRODUCT) RED Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

549 See offer

APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 45 mm – GPS AND CELLULAR

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

669 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

669 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Galaxy Aluminum Case with Galaxy Sport Band – Regular

{shop}Amazon

669 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED with Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED – Regular

{shop}Amazon

669 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45 mm Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop

{shop}Amazon

959 See offer
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45 mm case in gold-colored stainless steel with gold-colored Milanese loop

{shop}Amazon

959 See offer
APPLE WATCH ULTRA
Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49 mm Titanium Case with Ocean Strap, White, One size

{shop}Amazon

1009 See offer
Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49 mm Titanium Case with Ocean Strap, Yellow, One size

{shop}Amazon

1009 See offer
Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49 mm Titanium Case with Ocean Strap, Midnight, One size

{shop}Amazon

1009 See offer

