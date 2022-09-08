Apple Watch SE in its second generation: cheaper and more features

To the new Watch Series 8 presented a few minutes ago has been added the apple watch se update, the entry model to the line of Apple smart watches, which has traditionally been a model with reduced for those who did not want to spend more money on Apple watches, but that in this seeks to catch up with the new Apple Watch Series 8.

In this sense, in addition to being available in colors similar to the Apple Watch Series 8, it also It will have the same motion sensors as the Watch Series 8, also having the same S8 chip.



At the level of functions, how could it be otherwise, also introduces new shock detection function that, as we say, in the event of an accident with the car, the function will determine if the injured person is able to fend for himself, or on the contrary, it will contact the emergency contacts so that they can go in search of him to help her

The most curious thing about this presentation, despite the rumors and leaks, practically no one had opted for the renewal of this range of watches for those who wanted to have something to accompany their iPhone, and which will also be offered with and without network support. mobiles.

In this sense, it will also go on sale on September 16 for $249, and for those who want support for mobile networks, for $299, being lower prices compared to the original Apple Watch SEwhich are now more affordable and allow a greater number of people to access the benefits of Apple smart watches.