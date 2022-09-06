Apple Watch SE 2022 could be announced at Wednesday (7) event with Watch Series 8 chip

Update (5/9/2022) – HA

In addition to being Europe’s Independence Day, next Wednesday, September 7, will be marked by ’s special where we will be able to see the official iPhone 14 line, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro, new Apple systems, in addition to of new Apple Watches. In this last category, new rumors suggest that the brand will present a new Apple Watch SE, in addition to the Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch Series 8. The biggest change expected for this 2022 Apple Watch SE is the switch to the Apple S8 processor. It’s unclear if there are any new sensors or any other features the Apple Watch has adopted since 2020’s Apple Watch SE.

The price has not yet been confirmed. Currently, the Apple Watch SE is sold in Europe from R$3,600. The rumor was suggested by journalist Mark Gurman in his Bloomberg newsletter Power On. He also cited the presence of the new AirPods Pro, as well as detailing Apple's three augmented reality and virtual reality headset initiatives. As for the new Apple Watch S8 and Pro, Apple is expected to debut body temperature measurements for the first time. While an upgrade to the S8 chip is planned, it is also believed that the chip upgrade will not be much faster than the current generation S7. Musk suggests Twitter messages should use end-to-end encryption Expected to be beefier than usual, the Pro model should have more functionality, with a focus on sports and fitness, complete with a more durable, possibly titanium body. Durability is expected to be premium, with one report claiming the Pro model can start at around US$ 900 (more than R$ 4,600).

Like an iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE "recycles" the design of older products — in this case, the watch takes on a similar format to the Watch Series 4, launched in 2018. Despite this detail, the wearable must embrace more modern technologies, such as electrocardiography and support for Always-On Display mode.

Leakers previously stated that the 2022 Apple Watch SE will now cost $299, which represents an increase of 20 dollars over its predecessor. In Europe, the 2020 Watch SE is sold at prices starting at R$3,600. Apple's new smartwatches — as well as other standout products such as the iPhone 14 — are expected to be officially unveiled in mid-September 2022. What do you expect from Apple's upcoming smartwatches? Comment!

