Apple Watch saving lives in Spain.

Apple Watch saving lives, a Spanish doctor diagnosed a woman’s heart attack on time and managed to save her life thanks to her iWatch.

The event took place in Spain and was possible thanks to the smartwatch, where a first-year cardiologist at the Hospital de La Princesa in Madrid saved the life of a woman by acknowledging that she was having a heart attack with the help of an Apple Watch; the events occurred in the town of Navalacruz during the patron saint festivities last September.

This is not the first time something similar has happened. In 2021, a woman in the United States claimed that her Apple Watch saved her life because it warned her of a heart attack.

It is clear that technology is closely related to health and well-being. In Spain, this is reflected in Apple’s willingness to add health features to its products.

In addition to its popular design, the iWatch collects the highest level of information about the user’s health, providing accurate data on temperature changes, blood oxygen measurements and even electrocardiograms at any time.

Thanks to this technology, this Spanish doctor was able to intervene in time and save the life of a friend’s aunt, who was suffering from chest pains that indicated a heart attack.

Last September, thousands of people paraded through the streets of the city of Navalacruz to celebrate the patronal festival.

The dr. Blanca Santos Martin She was in Navalacruz one of those party nights, she received a call from a friend who needed her help because her aunt was not feeling well at home and had chest pains. Santos set off immediately and when he arrived he found that the pain was an acute coronary syndrome, traditionally known as a heart attack.

Doctor’s action plan.

The first thing he did was call the local ambulance, which was equipped with an electrocardiograph. However, when the doctor got there, he found that the machine was not working.

Therefore, he had to resort to a solution that he had learned at various conferences he had attended on the possibility of using the Apple smartwatch as a diagnostic device.

The Dr said the following:My Apple Watch is not one of the latest models, so it does not have an electrocardiograph, but a relative of mine who was in town at the time did.

Although this app is not capable of detecting heart attacks, as Apple initially reported, it is possible to obtain a diagnosis by observing the electrocardiogram of different parts of the body.

This is exactly what Dr. Santos did. “I took three leads with the watch from different parts of the body (from the left wrist to the right, which is the usual Apple watch, and from the left ankle to the right and left hands), and the graph clearly indicated a heart attack, the part lower heart was at risk”he explained.

Due to the quick reaction of the Spanish woman to the results of the machine, she decided to urgently transfer the patient to the Salamanca hospital, which had all the instruments to open the arteries and they were able to operate on the lady.

Fortunately, her friend’s aunt recovered and was released from the hospital a few days later, and Blanca was able to see first-hand how much the latest technology can help in emergencies.

Several applications are known as the ECG can often take measurements that can help the doctor to get a more complete picture of the patient’s health.

With ECG, the electrical rate sensor can be used to record the heartbeat and pulsation and initiate a recording to detect signs of atrial fibrillation (AF), a type of irregular pulse.

The doctor assures that, in the near future, these devices will allow diagnosis to be approached from a single point.

Apple Watch saving lives around the world.

It must be admitted that the program is currently only useful if someone has medical knowledge. However, Santos believes that “With the data of millions of patients, it will be possible to train more precise algorithms that will be able to diagnose from a single point”.

As already said, it is certainly not the first case in which a life has been saved thanks to the smartwatch.

In Spain, we saw the case of Vicente González, whose life was also saved by an iWatch. His son, Tito González, managed to equip his father with an Apple Watch Series 5 with ECG on time, and thanks to the results shown by the watch, he managed to save Vicente’s life while waiting for the worst case scenario.

Also, there have been similar stories about the iWatch outside of the healthcare sector. A woman in the United States was saved from a gruesome sexual assault thanks to her smartwatch, proving that preventative technology, used correctly, can save lives.