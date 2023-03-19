Apple Watch saves user’s life with clots through high breathing alerts

We have already spoken here on TC about several cases in which an Apple Watch has managed to save its user’s life, either through location or its security alerts. This week, the Cupertino giant’s smart watch performed yet another heroic feat by identifying that its user’s health was not normal.

A Cleveland, Ohio resident began receiving a series of alerts on his Apple Watch, allowing him to discover that he had multiple blood clots. Doctors say few people have a chance of surviving in cases like this, assuming they don’t get immediate medical attention.

Ken Counihan says he prefers to keep track of his activities, which is why he bought the Apple Watch in the first place. One day, the device kept sending alerts, saying her breathing was elevated. When he and his wife went to the doctor, all they did was take an X-ray and prescribe medicine.