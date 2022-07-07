Apple Watch Rugged: metal case and larger screen

- Advertisement -

It’s been around a whole year and rumors have concluded that an Apple Watch Rugged edition is coming, mainly focused on those extreme sports athletes. In addition, some more current reports also verify this model, much more resistant, by the end of 2022. For its part, Bloomberg contributes to this theory that the Robusto Apple Watch will have a metal casing and a larger screen.

An Apple Watch Rugged Edition

Bloomberg, during a report recently published on Wednesday, discusses more information about the new Apple Watch Rugged. between the statements highlights the fact that this model would also have a larger screen than all Apple Watch so far.

At the moment, there are already records from analysts Ross Young and Jeff Pu, just this week, that the company would have an Apple Watch Series 8 in development that includes a 1.99-inch screen. This has clarified some doubts, such as whether Apple had other plans for the 45mm Watch or the fact of making a larger screen for some new version.

However, according to what Bloomberg shared, the Rugged Apple Watch would get the larger screen as one of the differentiating elements. Said screen would have a resolution of 410 × 502 pixels, this with the aim of displaying more details during the exercises.

The statements also report that it will be made of a much stronger metal than aluminum. Obviously this Watch will be focused on a fairly rough use, so it is to be expected that the company will bet on materials other than the usual ones.

It should be noted that the type of metal is not mentioned, so the options could include steel or titanium. This could also highlight the dimensions, proposing a larger battery to bring more practicality to this watch.

For now, the rumors dictate about the price, that the Robusto Apple Watch would hit the market with a price greater than 699 dollars in its stainless steel model. In comparison, the Series 7 with a steel strap is around a similar price, even reaching versions of 749 dollars. Thinking a bit about the conversion, versions of the Series 7 steel They reach a price of 829 eurosso the Robusta edition would not take long to reach that price.

Finally, Apple also promoted the Apple Watch Series 7 highlighting durability. This could be interpreted as a nod or a further step towards the creation of the Apple Watch Robust edition.