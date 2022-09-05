Apple Watch Pro with two buttons (and 500 euros) more: the latest from the rumors

Watch Pro may have two more compared to the models released for 7 years now. From 2015 to now, the structure of Apple’s smartwatches has remained unchanged, net of the dimensions that have grown and the slight revision to the lines. With the debut of the brand new Pro variant, which we should know in two daysOn Wednesday, along with the iPhone 14 and the “standard” Apple Watch, the Apple could bring the number of buttons on its watch to three, to four if you also consider the Digital Crown. The indiscretion comes from the Chinese social network Weibo, where an image of some protective cases was published for the new smartwatch dedicated to sportsmen or those looking for a more resistant product (it is no coincidence that at the beginning Watch Pro was known as the Apple Watch rugged ). The image was relaunched on Twitter by DuanRui, the same one who submitted the first live images of the iPhone 14 Pro a few days ago.





And they are simple enough to comment on. The layout, at first, looks the same as always, with the digital crown on the right of the screen next to the multifunction side button, while the opposite side of the case is what captures the attention where currently there are only the two small speakers. According to information from the manufacturers of protective houses, on Apple Watch Pro there will be two additional buttons, one extended roughly like the side key (which could also be rearranged to the left of the screen, a probable hypothesis in light of the size of the key itself), the other much smaller.





What will the two new buttons be used for? There are no privileged hypotheses. It can be imagined, however, that being Apple Watch Pro a tool designed for sportsmen / athletes, the two buttons can be used for faster and more immediate management of physical activities: it would be easier for those engaged in a marathon or trail running session to touch buttons instead of the touch display to interact with the Watch monitoring. Apple makes iOS 16 chic: Live Activities come later

HYPER-PRICE FOR WATCH PRO, BUT IN LINE WITH GARMIN’S ‘TOP’

The two extra buttons, the measurement of body temperature, the greater resistance of the case – it is said – in titanium, the propensity for more intense training sessions, and the rest new to Apple Watch Pro that the rumors have not been able to anticipate, however, they will have to be paid, and not even a little. Bloomberg’s trusted Mark Gurman revealed in the usual weekly appointment Power On on the Apple universe that Watch Pro, according to its sources, will be proposed to figures close to $ 900, and the costs will go up according to the variant chosen. In Europe the price including taxes could lapse, if not easily exceed, i 1,000 also for the basic variant.

Without doubt a lot for a watch, but if Apple could bring the characteristics of the current references for sportsmen closer together, see Garmin epix 2 (which with a titanium case costs 999.99 euros in the list) or Fenix ​​7x Solar Sapphire (also in titanium for 999.99 euros), the pill would be relatively easier for potential customers to digest.

