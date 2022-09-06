Apple Watch Pro will launch with multiple sports bands, rumor has it

Gurman also reinforced that the bracelets sold for previous models will not be able to be used on the Apple Watch Pro. Therefore, the manufacturer wants to launch a series of options to solve possible problems.

Commenting on the matter, the well-known and trusted Mark Gurman said that the new smart watch should receive a series of special bracelets focused on the fitness public .

With a scheduled to take place tomorrow (7), the Watch Pro has already had some renderings revealed, even indicating the presence of an extra button on the left side.

The leaker also commented that the Apple Watch Pro will have a 49mm model and the dials of this version will be “very information dense”. That is, users will be able to see a series of health indicators on the home screen.

The customization options will also be present in the interface so that the user can unite as much data as possible.

Finally, the Apple Watch Pro must be the most powerful of the current generation and the market expects its autonomy to also be able to stand out.

That’s because the expected price for the new smartwatch is between US$900 and US$1,000 (~R$4,663 and R$5,182). Of course, new details may emerge over the next few hours, as Apple’s big event is due to take place tomorrow at 14:00 (Brasilia time).

