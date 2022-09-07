Apple Watch Pro: what if this is really the case?

Today is apple’s day, starting at 19:00 (us a few minutes earlier) Tim Cook and his associates will take the stage of the Steve Jobs Theater to announce many new products, starting from the highly anticipated iPhone 14 up to the new generation Apple watch . Watch that this year could be a real surprise, because alongside the Watch Series 8 there would also seem to be a decidedly new Pro variant.
We have seen the CAD renderings, as well as the cases: both allow us to get an idea of how this Pro with more imposing shapes could be compared to the “standard” counterpart. Ian Zelbo by Frontpagetech e Parker Ortolani of The Verge were based on all the information leaked so far – CAD included – for rebuild the smartwatch and hypothesize the final lines. The result is quite surprising.
Here Apple Watch Pro is thought of with titanium shella generous always-on Retina display from 2 inches, a Low Power Mode with monochrome complications and a Digital Crown protected by an extension of the body in which the side button is also positioned. These are renderings based, yes, on CAD drawings and technical information, but they are still the result of the imagination of those who made them. So let’s take the pictures with due caution while waiting for Apple to show us the final product tonight.
Would you like it if Apple Watch Pro were just like that? Would you take it into consideration or is the hypothesized price – we are talking about a thousand euros – too high?