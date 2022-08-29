Apple Watch Pro, watch out for straps: not compatible with the ones you already have | Rumor

Long-time apple Watch owners who will succumb to the charm ofbrand new Pro variant they might be forced to renew the accessories drawer. In fact, an indiscretion arrives from China that certainly will not please those who have been using the Apple smartwatch for some time (and not even the planet, to be honest), and perhaps over the years it has ended up accumulating dozens of straps.
According to the rumor Apple Watch Series 8 Pro won’t “like” bands from previous generations. It would be the first time that Apple has forced customers to redo the set of accessories: from the first generation onwards, all Watches have maintained compatibility with straps, although the size of the case has grown over the years. It cannot be excluded that it may be a design obligation and not a choice, because the Watch Series 8 Pro case should be quite larger than that of Series 7: we are talking about 47 or even 48 millimeters, rather than the 45mm of the larger Series 7.
Certainly, according to the informant who shared the information he came into possession of on Weibo, even the more squared design of Watch Pro that we will see in the event on September 7 would have helped to generate the “problem”. The unpublished variant of the Cupertino smartwatch should be dedicated to athletes and customers who want a more resistant and durable product, for which Apple may have chosen to design an equally new line of straps dedicated to the needs of the different audiences to whom the smartphone will address.
For the most recent rumors, Apple Watch Series 8 Pro will play the same role that iPhone X, a product from the totally revised design (1.99-inch flat display and clear lines) that will also characterize the rest of the range. To give it greater resistance, the designers would have opted for a case in titanium alloy. In short, there are all the elements to believe that Series 8 Pro can really be a beautiful jewel. Also to the box price.