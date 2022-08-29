Apple Watch Pro, watch out for straps: not compatible with the ones you already have | Rumor

Long-time Watch owners who will succumb to the charm ofbrand new Pro variant they might be forced to renew the accessories drawer. In fact, an indiscretion arrives from China that certainly will not please those who have been using the Apple smartwatch for some time (and not even the planet, to be honest), and perhaps over the years it has ended up accumulating dozens of straps.

According to the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro won’t “like” bands from previous generations. It would be the first time that Apple has forced customers to redo the set of accessories: from the first generation onwards, all Watches have maintained compatibility with straps, although the size of the case has grown over the years. It cannot be excluded that it may be a design obligation and not a choice, because the Watch Series 8 Pro case should be quite larger than that of Series 7: we are talking about 47 or even 48 millimeters, rather than the 45mm of the larger Series 7.