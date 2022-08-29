Apple Watch Pro, new confirmations for the launch on September 7th

We return to rumors of the possible debut of a new model of Watch, the Pro, which could be the “one more thing” of the event at the beginning of (in which in all probability the iPhone 14 will arrive). This time talking about the device are the colleagues of the Japanese blog MacOtakara, veterans of the scene regarding Apple rumors: the post cites sources in the global supply chain and says the device is indeed ready for at the event. It is not entirely certain that Tim Cook and associates will make direct use of the formula made famous by Steve Jobs, but it is clear that the device will be given great prominence, a bit like it happened for the iPhone X or the original Apple Watch.

IPhone X is the device that is expected to be easily comparable to the new Apple Watch Pro: it will introduce a new design that will gradually arrive on all the other models in the range. Recall that, according to what has emerged so far, the key features will be flat display and larger form factor: height 47 mm, display with 1.99 “diagonal. For comparison, the largest Apple Watch currently in circulation has a case height of 45 mm and a 1.77” display. It is also believed that it will be a rugged device, with a more durable titanium alloy body than the one already in use, and that it will have significantly longer battery life than regular models.