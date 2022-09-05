Apple Watch Pro: CAD rendering brings design and possible extra button

With a confirmed launch to take place this Wednesday (7), the new apple Watch Pro continues to have leaked details. This Monday, the folks at 91Mobiles unveiled a series of images based on CAD renderings.
According to the leak sources, this material was obtained from Apple’s factory, and it shows that the new watch should be much larger than its Series 8 brothers.
In addition, the device must be sold with size of 49 mm and its screen has few edges. On the right side we still have the rotating crown, the microphone and a multitasking button.
See below:
On the left side, there is the traditional audio output and something that looks like a second button. A short time later, a leak of protective covers also left “in the air” the existence of this extra button.
You can check below:
For now, it is not yet possible to know the function of this second button on the left side, but the Apple Watch Pro is being planned to be much more focused on tracking the user’s health.
So don’t be surprised if this extra button is a shortcut to some such function. It is worth remembering that the watch must also have a larger battery, low power mode, titanium case and a price that fluctuates between US$ 900 and US$ 1,000 (~R$ 4,649 and R$ 5,165).
Looking forward to the Apple event? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.