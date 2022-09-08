Apple Watch Pro: CAD render images and case leaks

There are fresh for ’s new smartwatch model, which is expected on Wednesday. Will the Apple Watch Pro get a new button and a flat display?

Apple’s probably most exciting new Apple Watch model, which will probably be called Apple Watch Pro, is to be presented on Wednesday. Now both CAD of the alleged hardware and several matching cases from Asia have appeared, which reveal more about the possible design. Leakers have also commented on the size of the computer clock.

Apple Watch Pro up to 49mm?

One of the surprises from the small mountain of information that was distributed on Monday evening: The new Pro, which is said to be particularly suitable for sports applications, is said to have a 49mm case, according to Sonny Dickson sources. That would be a little more than the 47 mm that has been communicated so far. For comparison: The current Series 7 is available in 41 and 45 mm.

Furthermore, CAD render images of the watch made the rounds for the first time, which are also believed to be real by the well-known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. the Recordings from 91mobiles show a combination of a flattened display and a round rest of the case, which makes the new look quite special. The new model will not be quite angular, as some rumor cooks had believed. In addition to the digital crown and the side button, Apple seems to be planning another button on the left side – this could possibly be freely assigned to make it easier to use the watch in fitness mode.

Protected Crown and Hull Leaks

Also interesting: The area with the digital crown and the side button on the right is raised to protect the crown – a kind of “crown guard” as known from Rolex and Co. Gurman writes about it on Twitter, the Apple Watch Pro has “no flat sides”. The new button can be used for a specific app, a watch function or a workout. Apple is also planning its own special bracelets for the Pro.

The alleged Apple Watch Pro cases that were also leaked speak for the new button, also make the size of the new digital crown clear. Above the new left button the area for the speaker seems to be recessed to be. The shape of the case takes some getting used to due to the flat display. According to previous rumours, the watch will cost between 900 and 1000 US dollars, euro prices are likely to be even higher. Meanwhile, there are reports of a third new Apple Watch this week alongside the Pro and Series 8: a successor to the SE is said to be be cheaper according to the New York Times than these and are primarily aimed at parents who want to equip their children with them.