Apple Watch Pro: bigger, more resistant… and more expensive

In less than 48 hours we will have cleared up doubts. The day after tomorrow, Wednesday the 7th, ’s Far Out event will take place. We know that it will be dedicated to the presentation of the iPhone 14 generation, but we hope that, among other announcements, that those from Cupertino will show us the long-awaited advanced version of your smartwatch, the Apple Watch Proa device that has not yet been officially confirmed (nor will it be until the presentation, if confirmed), but some leaks have already occurred.

And now, with only two days to go before the presentation of this new top of the range, if the rumors are confirmed, it seems that the gas spigot has been opened and renders and data on what we can expect have begun to fly. It happens, as always, that we must be cautious about leaks, since nothing assures us that they will be confirmed. However, the coincidence between several of them, gives a plus of credibility.

First of all, we find some renders that have reached the hands of 91mobiles, a total of five images that tell us some interesting things about the watch. These are the images:

These images would confirm two points that had already been advanced: the size of the watch, which aims to be quite a bit larger than the standard version of the Watchand that in addition to the button and the crown that we can find on the right side of the Watch Series, this Watch Pro I would add a third button on the left side. At the moment there are no clues about what its function would be, but since we expect it to be an advanced quantifier of sports activities, it can be assumed that it will fulfill some specific function in this regard.

Several voices point to the Apple Watch Pro screen will be about 2 inches in size, maybe 1.99. Thus, the first theories pointed to a body of 47 millimeters. However, the latest rumors in this regard point a little higher, at 49 millimeters. And, how could it be otherwise, with only a few days to go, Mark Gurman, the popular analyst specializing in Apple, has made public his predictions about e

«I’m told the Apple Watch Pro will be quite large and probably won’t appeal to all consumers as it will be larger than most wrists. Given the larger size, older Apple Watch bands may not sit flush with the device, but the new case is designed so that existing bands can still work – contrary to some rumors I’ve seen.

As with the introduction of iPhones Pro in 2019, the launch of an Apple Watch Pro line will allow the company to reserve its most significant new features for a more expensive device that can bring in more revenue. Given the new capabilities, I’d expect this watch to hit at least $900 or $1,000, beating out the current Apple Watch Edition. For comparison, Garmin’s high-end watches cost between $1,000 and $1,500.»