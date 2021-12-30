apple watch patents a technology to replace the digital crown

Apple wants to get rid of the ‘Digital Crown‘or digital crown on your Apple Watch. And it is that it has patented a technology with which it intends to replace this technology with another called “clock with optical sensors for user management”, and that have already filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as confirmed by the media outlet Patently Apple.

Goodbye to Digital Crown: hello to optical sensors

And is that the digital crown allows users of the famous smartwatch to navigate the interface without having to touch the screen. Now Apple’s goal is to dispense with this technology that occupies physical space on the mobile and place optical sensors, replacing the digital crown and releasing the weight of the famous watchOS of the Cupertino brand.

In the report published by the medium Patently Apple you can see how these sensors identify the user and navigate the watch through gestures and movements only. The goal, clearly, is to reduce parts on the mobile and practically eliminate the need to touch the watch screen in favor of optical sensors.

Larger battery and measure biometric data

The result can also be to add other advantages such as include a larger battery to replace that optical crown, which would offer even greater autonomy to Apple Watch users, or even add other types of sensors.

In fact, these sensors that are planned to be included will not only serve to navigate the watch without touching the screen, but will also allow the measurement of biometric data such as heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen level or blood pressure. blood pressure, among other options.

No confirmation from Apple

At the moment there is nothing confirmed by Apple or any other source than Patently Apple, since it only appears (and through a leak) the patent on paper, so still It may be a long time until we see this improvement in one of the next models of the famous Apple Watch. And it is that, from the time patents are registered on paper until they become reality, many years of tests pass and others … For the moment we will continue with Digital Crown, but we will see if in the future it is really replaced by sensors, or if Apple officially announces this new feature for one of the most famous smartwatches in the world.

