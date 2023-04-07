Apple Watch, patent with potential: electrodes in the strap to detect gestures

The conversion rates from patent to concrete solution are very low, but the idea of ​​controlling the smartwatch (and not only) with simple hand movements is undoubtedly fascinating. The document explains that inputs can be collected via sensors – electrodes – in the strap capable of intercept the microcurrents that command the movements of muscles and tendons in the wrist (and in any other area of ​​our body).

There are many ideas at stake for the next Apple Watch, from the camera in the case for face unlock that was seen recently to today’s patent, on a strap capable of keeping track of hand movements and transforming them into orders. “Your every gesture is an order”we could one day read in Apple’s advertising banners if the patent will become something more concrete, a step that is not at all obvious given that large companies patent anything in order to take ideas away from the competition.

The possibility that through the sensors in the Apple Watch strap can have greater awareness of how we move opens up to novelties for the most diverse scenarios, from the main ones that concern accessibility for the benefit of those with disabilities of various kinds to those who would allow one greater understanding of our movements, which would result in better tracking of physical activities. And thanks to the ability to recognize gestures, Apple could then use the Watch for introduce an alternative to the remote control on the Apple TV for example, or who knows the entry on HomePod.

In short, many scenarios would open up. You have to understand how feasible it is to insert electrodes into a strap (and being Apple we are sure that the primary requirement for the theory to become practical is that they are invisible), by how much the costs and especially if in Cupertino there is someone who really believes in the potential of the patent. Otherwise it will remain deposited with the USPTO with the sole task of preventing a competitor from having the same idea and being able to freely bring it to market.