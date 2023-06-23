Apple Watch is transformed into a mechanical watch with real hands and the result is surprising

YouTube channel NanoRobotGeek pulled off a stunt with an original Apple Watch released in 2015: it turned the watch into a mechanical model with real analog hands. The model was chosen for the test because it was donated, its battery was defective and it no longer received support from Apple since 2020.

The most surprising thing is that the youtuber managed to keep several components of the watch working even when completely replacing its interior. The Digital Crown and side switch can still be used to adjust the hands, which are now real instead of digital.

Although the dimensions of the project are small, the final budget cost almost four times more than expected, as additional parts had to be purchased, but the result was worth all the effort, as now the watch that would have been discarded can be used with a mechanical engine. with Seiko pendulum.

As we can see in the video above, the user even made a cutout in the form of the Apple logo on the display so that we can see the clock mechanism in operation. The same was also applied to the back, where the colored cover was replaced by transparent acrylic, making the whole set even more interesting.

