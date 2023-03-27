Apple Watch, glucose measurement still seems to be a long way off

The glucose sensing for Apple Watch is still far away: second Mark Gurman Of Bloomberg it will take between three and seven years old before it can be integrated into Cupertino wearables.

The technology would be a very important addition to Apple Watch, as it would help people with diabetes to control blood sugar levels in a less (or not at all) invasive way. Currently, people with diabetes have to draw blood from their fingertips to measure glucose levels, a cumbersome process that could be avoided by other avenues.