Apple Watch: Fall detection feature saves life of man in Ontario

One ontario man was saved because of the feature of fall detection present in your apple watch. This is Alexander Laserson, who told his story to the Apple Insider portal, which took place last Friday. At the time, the boy ended up falling down a ladder and hitting his head. The watch therefore ended up dialing to contact emergency services as well as the victim’s wife after the fall detection feature was activated by the device. After falling, Laserson was unable to respond to the alerts and after a minute, the device activated the services.

With that, the man was eventually rushed to the emergency room in an ambulance. The event earned him seven points and he ended up thanking Apple for the technology that was able to provide a quick response after it fell. In addition, the boy even claimed that he might be dead if he didn't have the smartwatch. In general, this feature can be activated both on the iPhone and on the smart watch itself. On the cell phone, just enter the app for the item and tap "My watch", just scroll down the screen until the emergency SOS option ends and activate fall detection.