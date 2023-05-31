Apple Watch crash detection feature alerts police to fatal car crash

The accident detection feature of a apple Watch alerted the city police department of Grove City, located in the US state of Ohio, on a car strike accident that resulted in a fatal victim.
According to the local sheriff’s office, a traffic accident came to the attention of the officers following an alert issued by an Apple Watch. Officers then went to the indicated location, but did not find the bumpy vehicle.
The officers then asked for reinforcement from a department team that has a drone. After further searches, the vehicle was located and agents identified two occupants. One of them was dead and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
As reported by local news channel WBNS-10TV, the vehicle left the road and descended a steep slope before falling overturned into a creek. It is still not known what would have caused the accident and the police are investigating the case.
It is worth remembering that Apple introduced the accident detection feature when it released the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra and the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. The function has already helped several users of Apple products.
Accident detection is designed to identify serious car accidents, including front, side and rear collisions and rollovers. Applies to various types of vehicles, such as sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks and other passenger models.
When a car accident is detected, an alarm is emitted and a notification is presented to alert the user. if the person does not respond, the device automatically calls emergency services after 20 seconds.