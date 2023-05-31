Apple Watch crash detection feature alerts police to fatal car crash

The accident detection feature of a apple Watch alerted the city police department of Grove City, located in the US state of Ohio, on a car strike accident that resulted in a fatal victim. According to the local sheriff’s office, a traffic accident came to the attention of the officers following an alert issued by an Apple Watch. Officers then went to the indicated location, but did not find the bumpy vehicle.

The officers then asked for reinforcement from a department team that has a drone. After further searches, the vehicle was located and agents identified two occupants. One of them was dead and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As reported by local news channel WBNS-10TV, the vehicle left the road and descended a steep slope before falling overturned into a creek. It is still not known what would have caused the accident and the police are investigating the case.

