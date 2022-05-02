Apple Watch 8 with temperature sensing function? It all depends on the algorithm

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 may have a sensor for measuring body temperature. This is stated by the authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities that Apple would finally be managed to develop an algorithm able to meet all the required requirements, which would not have allowed it to integrate this sensor already in the Apple Watch Series 7.

Kuo explained in a series of tweets posted in the past few hours that Apple has been trying to develop for some time a function that allowed the measurement of body temperature. The initial idea was to integrate it into the smartwatch launched last year, along with the iPhone 13, but it would change its mind before the device entered the engineering validation test (EVT) phase as the algorithm still needed to be perfected.

According to the analyst, the problems that Apple would have encountered with regard to this measurement function would presumably concern the change in skin temperature which changes rapidly according to the environment. Since the smartwatch cannot monitor internal body temperature using the available hardware, everything would therefore depend on the algorithm that must forcibly produce accurate results.