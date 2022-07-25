Apple Watch 8 Pro, we change: new design on the horizon

Rumors about the technical characteristics of the future continue to multiply Watch 8 Pro , also referred to as the ” rugged ” version of the wearable from the Cupertino house and intended to take the place of the Edition variant. Providing the latest update on the product that should debut in a couple of months along with the iPhone 14 line is once again Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

THE SHAPE EVOLVES (BUT REMAINS RECTANGULAR)

The authoritative source has returned to take stock of the wearable in its latest Power On newsletter and one of the main aspects concerns the new product . Yes, finally after the Series 4 (launched in 2018) Apple seems willing to renew the aesthetics of the product without distorting it – no circular display, for the avoidance of doubt. On this point the source states:

I’ve been told that the high-end model will be a bit larger than the standard Apple Watch – large enough to only appeal to a subset of customers. The screen will be 7% wider and the device will have a new look: it is the first time that the company introduces a new design since the Apple Watch 2018. It will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape, it will not be circular. It also won’t have those rumored flat edges.

Other characteristics confirmed source: