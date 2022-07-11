Apple Watch 8 Pro: The rugged smartwatch could replace the expensive Edition

Apple will renew its smartwatch offer by the end of the year by introducing the three new Series 8 models: a basic one, a new SE and the most often mentioned rugged variant. The latter has returned the protagonist of new rumors in the last hours.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the smartwatch will be marketed as Apple Watch Pro (or Apple Watch 8 Pro) e will take the place of the Edition variant – the most expensive model in the articulated line of Apple wearables. Interestingly, the “Apple Watch Pro” logo had been spotted at the end of last year, suggesting that the Cupertino house had been thinking about the launch of such an identified model for some time.
It will be a product aimed both at users looking for a device suitable for use in sports, and at those who intend to buy the Apple Watch with top-of-the-range features. There source reiterates in fact that the Pro will have a larger and more resistant screen, longer battery life (compared to the current generation), one sturdy metal caseand more refined functions for hiking and swimming.
It will be designed to grab the attention of extreme sports athletes and anyone who might be interested in purchasing a high-end Garmin smartwatch for intense training. I believe its larger screen, larger battery and metal design will make it attractive even for those who simply want to have the most advanced Apple Watch.
For features and positioning, Apple Watch Pro will be marketed at a price that is not affordable for all budgets. The source believes that the figure will leave from 900-1000 dollars, but it cannot be excluded that it can significantly increase by choosing different straps and finishes. Moreover, if the entry of the Pro in the Apple catalog will actually determine the exit of the Edition, it will be necessary to take into account important outlays. In fact, we remind you that the Edition models are the most exclusive ones in the entire Apple smartwatch catalog: to have a benchmark, Apple Watch Edition Series 7 (image above) with a 41nn titanium case and leather mesh strap costs 889 , 00 euros.
- 2 “display, 7% larger than Apple Watch Series 7, 410×502 pixel resolution, shatterproof glass
- S8 processor (S7-like performance)
- Larger battery than Apple Watch 7
- Metal case (rugged)
- New body temperature sensor
- New energy saving mode. On this point, Gurman states that Apple is still working to make it available with watchOS 9. It is not excluded that it can only be exploited by the Apple Watch Series 8 due to hardware limitations (however, this figure has to be confirmed)
- Starting price: $ 900-1000
- Launch date: the debut could take place together with the iPhone 14, then with presentation in September and marketing in the following weeks.