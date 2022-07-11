Apple Watch 8 Pro: The rugged smartwatch could replace the expensive Edition

Apple will renew its smartwatch offer by the end of the year by introducing the three new Series 8 models: a basic one, a new SE and the most often mentioned rugged variant. The latter has returned the protagonist of new rumors in the last hours.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the smartwatch will be marketed as Apple Watch Pro (or Apple Watch 8 Pro) e will take the place of the Edition variant – the most expensive model in the articulated line of Apple wearables. Interestingly, the “Apple Watch Pro” logo had been spotted at the end of last year, suggesting that the Cupertino house had been thinking about the launch of such an identified model for some time.

It will be a product aimed both at users looking for a device suitable for use in sports, and at those who intend to buy the Apple Watch with top-of-the-range features. There source reiterates in fact that the Pro will have a larger and more resistant screen, longer battery life (compared to the current generation), one sturdy metal caseand more refined functions for hiking and swimming.