Apple Watch 8, it takes 5 nights to measure the pulse temperature

‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ and ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ integrate two temperature sensors: one is placed on the rear crystal, in close contact with the skin, and another just below the display. During the night, Apple Watch detects the temperature of the wrist every five seconds, but it is necessary to calibrate it for a few days in order to improve accuracy, thus reducing distortion from the external environment. Apple explains it very well in the document above, for which we offer an excerpt.

Apple today released a new support document that offers further details on the new wrist temperature sensing feature, available on the recently introduced models, namely Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. The operation will not be so immediate and emerges to have a precise detection the need to wear the smartwatch for at least five nights; in fact, this is the time required before the device can accurately detect one's basal temperature, that is, the one that each of us normally has in a state of rest.

Body temperature naturally fluctuates and can vary every night due to diet and exercise, alcohol consumption, sleeping environment, or physiological factors such as menstrual cycles and illness. After about 5 nights, the Apple Watch will determine the base temperature and look for nighttime changes.

Apple warns once again that the feature can never be as accurate as that of a medical device and therefore should not be used for that purpose, nor is it a thermometer, and therefore cannot provide ments on demand. Although the Cupertino-based company is marketing and promoting it as a device that can improve cycle predictions and retrospective ovulation estimates in women, the supporting document suggests that monitoring nighttime temperature changes during sleep it can only provide a ‘general’ idea of ​​one’s well-being and as such must be taken with due precautions.

For those who don’t want to use the feature and save battery, the wrist temperature can be turned off in the Watch app on iPhone, in Privacy -> Turn off wrist temperature.

