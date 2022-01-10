Apple Watch 8, body temperature measurement unlikely | Bloomberg

Body temperature was on this year’s schedule, but rumors about it have dropped recently. Blood pressure is being talked about in at least two or three years, while I wouldn’t be surprised if blood glucose monitoring didn’t go through the second half of the decade.

Apple Watch Series 8 it will hardly have a sensor for detecting body temperature, as hypothesized in recent months. According to the authoritative journalist of Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, on the next generation of Apple’s smartwatch there would be no temperature, blood pressure or blood sugar sensing sensors: “don’t expect any of these in the short term”Gurman said.

For months we have been talking about the possible integration of a sensor capable of measuring the temperature of our body on Apple Watch. Initially it was thought that it could already arrive on Series 7, which has not happened, but both Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo were more confident of an arrival on Series 8, in 2022. A sensor for measuring body temperature would allow Apple Watch to monitor fertile periods and track sleep as well as detect when a user has a fever.

Furthermore, according to rumors, Apple is working on a method for non-invasively monitor glucose levels in the blood using optical sensors as well, which could potentially offer diabetes patients an easier way of monitoring. In this regard, Apple would have turned to the British start-up Rockley Photonics which develops non-invasive optical sensors to detect multiple health parameters, including blood pressure, glucose and blood alcohol levels.