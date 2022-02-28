Apple Watch 2022: will it be a real revolution? Here are the latest rumors

The screen widens, the refill shrinks. Little else. Thus we titled the review of Apple Watch Series 7, a model that if on the one hand introduced an important novelty in the screen, widening the diagonal of the previous models, however it was not as revolutionary as expected. Things could be different with the next generation of Apple Watch which a trusted source has come back to talk about like Mark Gurman Of Bloomberg, in part by reaffirming previously rumored rumors.
The premises for a story with a different ending from the one that characterized Apple Watch Series 7 are there as the source immediately says: I believe this year will be the biggest in Apple Watch history since the original model. Great meanwhile for the number of new models. According to Gurman, will be three (net of the individual variants differentiated by size, materials and finishes):
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch SE with updated hardware
- Apple Watch designed for extreme sports
The main changes will focus on a enhancement of functions for monitoring physical activities and improving performance – we talk about fastest chips across the range. Gurman instead believes that an expansion of the sensors integrated in the smartwatch will not arrive in 2022, except, perhaps, for the one dedicated to measuring body temperature – but the hypothesis remains controversial.
The latest report on the new Apple Watch does not refer to significant innovations from a design point of view. Of the two one: Apple will propose the same unmistakable style of its Watch, or it is managing to hide well the news of its next wearables. In the first case, the question of the title should be answered in the negative. More than revolution, it would be more correct to speak of further evolution.
With the 2022 range finally it is believed that Apple Watch Series 3 can be permanently out of the catalog.
You must log in to post a comment.