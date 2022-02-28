Apple Watch 2022: will it be a real revolution? Here are the latest rumors

The screen widens, the refill shrinks. Little else. Thus we titled the review of Apple Watch Series 7, a model that if on the one hand introduced an important novelty in the screen, widening the diagonal of the previous models, however it was not as revolutionary as expected. Things could be different with the next generation of Apple Watch which a trusted source has come back to talk about like Mark Gurman Of Bloomberg, in part by reaffirming previously rumored rumors.

The premises for a story with a different ending from the one that characterized Apple Watch Series 7 are there as the source immediately says: I believe this year will be the biggest in Apple Watch history since the original model. Great meanwhile for the number of new models. According to Gurman, will be three (net of the individual variants differentiated by size, materials and finishes):