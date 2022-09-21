Apple warns: iOS 16’s haptic keyboard isn’t much of a battery friend

- Advertisement -

Autonomy is something that can drive users crazy, especially if you have a terminal that is not the one with a highly charged battery. An example of what we say is the iPhone. Those who have one try to save the milliamps they have as much as possible. Well, it has been hand in hand Manzana known that the haptic response of the keyboard in iOS 16 can be a problem here.

Having this option activated has a direct impact on the time of use offered by the terminal with the new Apple operating system for its smartphones, since a extra consumption each time a key is pressed. The individual energy expenditure is not very large, but the cumulative throughout the day can mean that you have to look for a plug earlier than desired. Therefore, this can inevitably lead some to end up not using this novelty for the iPhone.

Apple is the one that has warned of this

In this case, unlike others that affect potential problems, it is not the users who have complained. The Cupertino company itself in a report is the one that has indicated that the iOS 16 haptic keyboard impacts energy consumption. Therefore, we talk about something official and that makes all the sense in the world: everything that is done in a terminal has a need for energy, and the advanced vibration we are talking about is no exception.

What has not been communicated how much this consumption means, so each user will have to check if having this function active is something that means that the user experience obtained with iOS 16 is not what you expected and, therefore, if it pays you to enjoy the corresponding effect or, better, proceed to disable it to save more time use of the iPhone. It’s a matter of priorities.

How to disable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16

If this is something you want to do to get the most out of your Apple iPhone’s battery, what you need to do is access the Settings of the terminal and, once there, enter the section sound and vibrations. Among the options that you will see on the screen you must locate the one called keyboard response and, in it, disable the option called Vibration. Once this is done, the haptic response will not be executed and you will be able to save energy whenever you need it. Obviously, you can activate this function by performing the same steps mentioned above.

