Apple wants you to be able to update your AirPods in the simplest way possible

Apple marked a before and after when it introduced the first generation of headphones AirPods. It is true that there were already a few TWS models on the market, but the Cupertino-based firm was in charge of making this format fashionable.

And thanks to the first AirPods, the main manufacturers began to launch their own alternatives. TWS (True Wireless Stereo) so that we can enjoy our favorite songs without cables in between.

Over the years, the manufacturer of the bitten apple has been launching different versions, such as the AirPods Pro, adding new functions such as noise cancellation, or managing to improve the autonomy of its helmets. The problem is, sometimes they don’t get the software update that the company just released.

Apple works on a tool to update the Airpods in a few seconds

Any technological device can suffer from this common problem. We are talking about a failure in the firmware that prevents them from working correctly until they receive the corresponding update. The problem is that, If your AirPods have such a problem, you can’t update them manually. Although it seems that this will change very soon.

Apple is launching an AirPods Firmware Updater tool! After all these years of waiting its coming! There’s a catch though. It’s only available to Apple Technicians. It’s also only intended for people who use AirPods with non-Apple stuff, or AirPods that got mismatched firmware.

– Stella – Fudge (@StellaFudge) December 10, 2021

Or this is what emerges from the latest message posted by one of the best-known leakers. According to Stella Fudge, a specialist in issues related to Apple, the company is working on a firmware update tool for AirPods that will help solve all kinds of problems.

At first, When AirPods are in the charging case and connected to power, they automatically download the latest firmware. But it’s not always like this. For this reason, Apple has designed a tool that will force an update on your headphones in the event of any problem.

While is true that This new tool would be intended for the company’s technicians, is still great news for users. More than anything because, if you have AirPods with a firmware problem, the technicians of the company of any SAT will be able to solve the problem in a jiffy.

Furthermore, this It may be the first step to launch a version for all users in the future and with which we could repair certain problems with Apple headphones with the press of a button. For now, we will have to wait for Apple to release this tool to its technical service team to fix the AirPods bugs related to the firmware in record time.

