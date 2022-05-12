Apple wants to turn the iPad into a Mac, how will it do it?

One of the surprising things about Apple is the number of improvements that it usually offers in its devices, although not all of them are exactly innovative. If you are one of those who believe that iPad they are the reference in the market for tablets, information has been known that will find you, since it takes the device of the Cupertino company to a higher level.

The increased power of the iPad, especially the Pro models, has made some users forget about tablets because the options offered by these devices are more than enough to solve their needs. And, apparently, at Apple they want to go one step further: they want turn them into practically on a Mac. And this is big words.

What does Apple have in mind to achieve it?

Well, according to a patent that the North American firm already has, the idea is to launch an accessory. This would be a physical keyboard that it would be possible to fit into the iPad through a slot, and that it would offer complete options for its use and that it would differ from the current ones for several reasons. One of them would be that we are talking about a complement rigid, similar to the one offered on laptops… but removable. Not bad, really.

USPTO

Besides, according to the data we have, this product would have a small touch bar to carry out some actions directly -and even notifications could be reviewed visually- In addition, this would be accompanied by a modification in the operating system that would make this looks much more like macOS (both in usability and in window management). The truth is that it does not look bad at all, but surely more than one of the indicated is familiar to them… and rightly so: they It seems enough to what they offer Surface from Microsoft.

Good idea for iPads, also for Macs?

If Apple finally decides to launch the accessory we are talking about for its tablets, to which it would not leak a place to place the styluses in the case of having one, it is possible that your own laptops will be surprisingly attacked. At least to those that are less powerful, such as the MacBook Air. Therefore, it is possible that this variant of the iPad phagocytose a part of the range of computers Apple… something that, to date, has not happened. But, the truth is that this seems only a matter of time.

USPTO

Obviously, we are talking about a patent, but it is not one of those that are especially “crazy” that are often seen in the corresponding entities. The accessory we talked about makes sense, it is not a serious design problem for Apple and, furthermore, it would enhance the iPad now that tablets are experiencing a second youth that has significantly improved their sales. Do you think it’s a good idea?

>