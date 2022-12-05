Apple wants to speed up production of iPhones outside of China

Over the past few weeks, Apple has reportedly decided to accelerate the move of part of its production chain outside of China. The intentions, according to what was reported by the Wall Street Journalwould be to increase the production of its products in other Asian countries, particularly in India and Vietnam where Foxconn has planned the construction of a new plant.

To push the Cupertino company to this decision, which it has been thinking about for some time, would have been in particular the growing protests in the main Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China, where 200,000 people work and where they were assembled around 85% of iPhone “Pro” models. To date, according to what was reported by Reuters, the situation has in any case stabilized and between the end of December and the beginning of January, production should return to normality.

For several years now there have been a series of events, pandemic in the first place, which have definitely weakened China’s status as a production center for Apple, but not only. In recent weeks, the Chinese government’s zero-COVID policy has led to a series of violent protests in the country that could also turn into a broader movement against President Xi Jinping.

These latest events add to the military and economic tensions between the United States and China that have grown under the Trump administration and are continuing under that of Biden as well.