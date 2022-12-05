Apple wants to speed up production of iPhones outside of China

Over the past few weeks, Apple has reportedly decided to accelerate the move of part of its production chain outside of China. The intentions, according to what was reported by the Wall Street Journalwould be to increase the production of its products in other Asian countries, particularly in India and Vietnam where Foxconn has planned the construction of a new plant.
To push the Cupertino company to this decision, which it has been thinking about for some time, would have been in particular the growing protests in the main Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China, where 200,000 people work and where they were assembled around 85% of iPhone “Pro” models. To date, according to what was reported by Reuters, the situation has in any case stabilized and between the end of December and the beginning of January, production should return to normality.
For several years now there have been a series of events, pandemic in the first place, which have definitely weakened China’s status as a production center for Apple, but not only. In recent weeks, the Chinese government’s zero-COVID policy has led to a series of violent protests in the country that could also turn into a broader movement against President Xi Jinping.
These latest events add to the military and economic tensions between the United States and China that have grown under the Trump administration and are continuing under that of Biden as well.
Although Apple has already started production of some of its products in both India and Vietnam, the move outside of China will not be particularly rapid. According to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence, the Cupertino company could take 8 years to move just 10% of production outside of China. However, a first step has been taken with AirPods, Apple Watch and part of the MacBook range which are assembled in Vietnam.
One of the main obstacles to shifting production is certainly what is called “NPI”, the process in which Apple engineers work closely with contractors to transform designs and prototypes into a complete production plan. In China, at the moment, everything is easier as there is a large presence of suppliers and engineers.
To be able to implement a similar model in other countries, Apple would have to expand this NPI process, which in this historical period would not be particularly easy due to a slowdown in the global economy and hiring which would make it more difficult for Apple to allocate of resources in new countries.
This whole situation is currently translating into an offer that is no longer able to keep up with demand. Apple has already warned consumers in recent weeks that they will face longer wait times to buy a high-end iPhone during the holiday season. These delays will also extend into the first quarter of next year.