Apple wants to simplify the search for concerts | New in Maps and Music

Apple is introducing some improvements that affect more services, but they are all devoted to the discovery of concerts and music events around the globe. The aim of the new features is to simplify the search, starting with 14 of the most important cities in the world. These include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney and Mexico City. As you can see, Italy has not been taken into consideration for now.
Apparently, as of today Apple Maps now boasts over 40 curated guides which highlight the venues where concerts, symphonic works and musical events take place, therefore also theatres, clubs and other locations which concern, as mentioned above, 14 of the main cities in the world.
In addition to providing useful information when we are visiting one of the cities in question, links to other services will also be included, for example to Shazam, for listening to content related to an ongoing event, and a large amount of extra information .
Apple Music improves in parallel, also immediately including a link to Shazam linked to the artist in question, thanks to which it becomes easier to discover the next musical shows of our interest. Among the novelties we also find a section of set lists through which it is possible to listen to the songs played on certain tours.
Both experiences are available starting today as confirmed by the press release prepared by the company. The additions aren’t entirely surprising, as Apple has long shown an interest in curating music content, even bringing in internationally renowned artists to create curated, personalized playlists. Apple Maps, on the other hand, has long offered curated guides for a multitude of topics, from food to shopping and, of course, travel, but such a move is entirely new.