Apple wants to simplify the search for concerts | New in Maps and Music

Apple is introducing some improvements that affect more services, but they are all devoted to the discovery of concerts and music events around the globe. The aim of the new features is to simplify the search, starting with 14 of the most important cities in the world. These include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco, Berlin, London, Paris, Vienna, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney and Mexico City. As you can see, Italy has not been taken into consideration for now.

Apparently, as of today Apple Maps now boasts over 40 curated guides which highlight the venues where concerts, symphonic works and musical events take place, therefore also theatres, clubs and other locations which concern, as mentioned above, 14 of the main cities in the world.

In addition to providing useful information when we are visiting one of the cities in question, links to other services will also be included, for example to Shazam, for listening to content related to an ongoing event, and a large amount of extra information .