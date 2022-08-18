Apple wants to simplify (and make smart) the choice of Apple Watch bands

As rumors about the next Watch grow day by day, which we could see as early as September 7, 2022, has popped up online. a new patent signed by Apple that would make it easier to choose the size of the strap.

At the moment, when you buy an Apple Watch (or even just a strap) there is the possibility to directly select your size or to access a screen that suggests two methods to find the perfect one for your wrist. The first involves the user printing a paper model and using it to find the right size. The second instead asks to use “a tailor’s tape measure; if you don’t have it, use a sheet of paper, a pen, duct tape, a pair of scissors, a ruler“In short, solutions that may be practical and effective, but certainly not very .

The new patent provides instead that the user or an employee of an Apple Store use a device, “which can also be an iPhone, equipped with a depth scanner. The device must be placed on a surface with the sensor facing upwards and the user must rotate the hand and wrist while at least two images are captured in the process“.