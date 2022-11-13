Apple wants to improve the satellite help system: It will invest $450 million

- Advertisement -

In the presentation of iOS 16, there was talk of the existence of a satellite user help system for those times when there is no 4G or 5G coverage. What Apple wants is that if you need help, for example, in the middle of the sea, you can easily use the iPhone and request that help traceable by the emergency services and all this thanks to the GPS system. Now, it is not a cheap system, but the company is willing to invest whatever it takes.

Apple invests another 450 million dollars in this help system

With the help system that Apple has implemented in iOS 16, a GPS-guided system, the company wants to make it clear that it wants to be a pioneer when it comes to saving lives. If you are already achieving it thanks to all the fall and crash alert systems, now also wants you not to be unprotected in case of danger and without mobile coverage.

With the Apple Watch Ultra, a high-decibel speaker has been added to alert emergency personnel (or whoever). But they have to be close to us and know that we are in danger. But what if we are in the middle of the sea or on a mountain where there is no one. There is no telephone coverage but there is always GPS. That is why this aid system wants to be promoted and that is why another 450 million dollars have now been invested to improve it.

The company says this investment it is intended to be used in building the critical infrastructure to support the function. It will be done through its Advanced Manufacturing Fund. Most of this money goes to Globalstar, which is a global satellite service that powers this new feature. Apple says the funds will be used to strengthen the satellite network and specialized ground stations. For its part, Globalstar currently has 24 satellites and ground stations that will be used for this aid system. It is complemented by the existence of more than 300 employees who work on it. Part of the money will go to new high-power antennas, among other improvements.

This help system should be launched in this month of November. It can only be used on iPhone 14 models, not on previous ones.