Apple wants to enable the iPhone to receive payments through…

One of the things that has probably angered iPhone users the most is the inability to use NFC as other terminals from other brands do. A lot of time could be saved in certain actions and also the connections would be faster and easier. Apple has always shielded itself from the fact that security is the most important thing and that that is why the NFC was left for special or unique occasions. This must be one of those cases because you want to be able to accept payments through that medium. NFC on the iPhone will be enabled to accept payments without the need for additional hardware Apple is developing a new feature that would allow iPhone users to accept credit card payments via contactless technology and without the need for any additional hardware. So at least it is stated from a new report from Bloomberg. The report explains that it is likely that the Apple’s system uses NFC technology similar to Apple Pay. Few businesses, in my case I have not seen any, use iPhone to accept payments and those that exist at the moment would need to use third party external hardware. That is why it is of vital importance that in order to extend its use it is done through NFC technology.

Apple could integrate tap-to-pay terminal technology directly into the iPhone using its built-in NFC chip. This means that small businesses could accept payments directly. The feature would also work with Apple Pay. This would allow you to pay and receive payment allowing users tap your iPhone on the back of another iPhone.

It is not yet known exactly if Apple will roll out this feature autonomously through its Apple Pay division. or whether it will partner with an existing payment network for the feature. Typically, you do a mix of both. For example, in those authorized retail stores, it may be independent and in others the entrepreneur is left free to choose.

According to the report, Apple could begin rolling out this feature via a software feature “in the coming months.” For example with iOS 15.4. Since it is known that in the newly released IOS 15.3, this functionality has not been detected. If others, who were also waiting and are welcome.