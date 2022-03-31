Apple wants to bring back the Touch Force for the Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook. How?

A week ago we told you about the possibility that the next Apple iPhone would recover Force Touch technology, although with a completely renewed design. And, it seems, it will not be the only product of the company that would have this function, since 3D Touch could reach the next Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook from the manufacturer of the bitten apple.

It is true that the touch panel of the MacBook still has this technology, but Apple had stopped using Force Touch in its products. Although a new patent discovered by the guys at ApplePatently makes us think that the Cupertino-based company wants to bring this tool back.

It seems like, the UPSTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) has published a document with various Apple patents related to force and pressure sensors that can be used in different devices of the American company.

This is how Apple’s new Touch Force will work

To begin with, one of the patents of This Touch Force would be aimed at small devices, such as an Apple Watch or even the company’s next AirPods. Until now, the problem with this technology was that these sensors are very bulky, but Apple has managed to reduce their size through microelectromechanical pressure sensors.

In one of the published images we can see that Apple Watch side button is pressure sensitiveso the company could replace the traditional physical buttons with this new system.

On the other hand, we see a second patent in which the company is testing these pressure sensors for a very interesting use: create smart bands that can detect blood pressure and pulse wave speed to record all this data in the Apple Watch Series 8. And considering that various rumors suggest that the next Apple smart watch would have new health functions, it seems to make all the sense in the world.

And beware, that the 3D Touch could return, since other patents show these pressure sensors in the MacBook, or under the screen of the iPhone and iPad. The objective? Accurately detect small changes in force.

At the moment it is too early to confirm the Apple plans to bring back the Touch Force, but it is not the first time we hear rumors about this. And the fact that the American manufacturer has managed to significantly reduce the size of the components necessary to offer this function makes us think that the next generation of Apple devices will most likely debut the new version of 3D Touch.

