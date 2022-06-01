Apple wants to avoid supply problems in future iPads: It will be manufactured in Vietnam

The iPad is one of those Apple devices that other companies want but can’t. I don’t want to dwell on the Apple yes or Apple no debate. But I have heard from a large majority of those who don’t use Apple devices that the iPad is unrivaled. It is true, it is such a good device that none of the company can overshadow it. However, the components that the company needs for its manufacture are in danger of being out of stock and for this reason, and in order not to risk that future models do not reach their owners, Apple has made a decision to move its manufacturing to Vietnam.

Restrictions in Asian countries make Apple opt for Vietnam

Although most of the world is beginning to emerge from a pandemic that has lasted two years and has cruelly hit not only health, but also the economy, some countries are a little further behind than others. China, for example, with its zero tolerance policy on COVID, has made its borders open later than other markets. That is why the supply chain has suffered and there may be delays in the production of devices.

That’s what happens with the iPad and the MacBook Pro. Regarding the first, Nikkei Asia reports that due to these restrictions, Apple has been forced for the first time in its entire history to move iPad production from China to Vietnam, in order to meet deadlines for future models.

At the moment it is known that Apple has worked with the Chinese company BYD to build iPad production lines in Vietnam. This is expected to be operational soon, but may only produce a small number of iPads initially.

In turn, the company is asking suppliers to “get their act together” and dedicate more resources to get the necessary materials so that production does not stop or slow down.

We will have to be attentive Let’s see how this issue evolves because it is important to know whether or not we will have stock problems for one of Apple’s most beloved and surely most versatile devices: The iPad.