Apple wants to avoid stock issues with the iPad. How will do?

Manzana is trying at all costs that its range of products suffer from stock problems. On the one hand, we know that the launch of the iPhone 14 could arrive with limited units due to the massive closures of factories in China due to the latest wave of coronavirus. And the company of the bitten apple you don’t want to suffer the same problem with the iPad.

The tablet market is experiencing a new golden age due to the pandemic. Millions of people started working from home and found that more powerful models, like the iPad Pro, were a perfect replacement for a laptop.

And of course, the company with the bitten apple does not want its next generation of tablets to sell less than expected due to stock problems. For this reason, as reported by Nikkei Asia, the company founded by Steve Jobs has decided move production from China to Vietnam.

The iPad will start production in Vietnam

Until now, heThe vast majority of iPad production is in China.. But the constant factory closures, a situation that is not going to be resolved in the short term, is endangering the supply chain.

enlarge photo iPadPro splash

Apple had already considered the possibility of moving the entire production of its tablet family to Vietnam in 2021, but due to the problems caused by the start of the pandemic, the American company’s plans had to be postponed.

But things have changed, since the strict measures of Vietnam (prohibited the entry of foreigners for more than a year), have made it possible to control the coronavirus much more than in China. And of course, while the Asian country has to close its factories, production has been maintained in Vietnam. More than enough reason for the American manufacturer to decide move much of the supply chain.

Even BYD, one of the main assemblers of the iPad, has been in charge of helping Apple to establish its new production lines in Vietnam.a country that already hosts the production of AirPods.

Still, A.pple is still very concerned with the lack of components, so you’re asking your suppliers to build up as much stock as possible so they can protect themselves against future shortages. The company has even covered part of the logistics and transportation costs to ensure that there is no shortage of materials when manufacturing its tablets.

With this, the company hopes to be able to meet its forecasts, trying to compensate for the delay that is being suffered in China. Internal sources indicate that the situation is “controllable” at the moment, but the manufacturer prefers prevention to cure. He simply does not want to relive the lack of stock of the iPhone 13.

