Apple wants more advertising on iOS: first details on possible new strategy

apple may soon extend advertising within its apps: Mark Gurman talks about this in Power On, a particularly thorny topic especially considering that Apple has strongly wanted the App Tracking Transparency (ATT), a function that made its debut with the first beta of iOS 14 at the beginning of the last year. Yet it seems that the Cupertino company intends increase revenue through advertising.
The ATT itself would have created problems for large and small developers, and in the name of privacy, advertising revenues have literally collapsed on iOS. A laudable fact, says Gurman, but that all in all has opened a new front (“collateral damages“, again using the words of the Bloomberg reporter) on which Apple itself is currently working to reverse the trend.
In some Apple apps, advertising already exists: just open News (part of the revenue goes to publishers, how much?) or the App Store (with app advertising) and you will immediately realize it. The same Apple TV + has introduced advertising with Friday Night Baseball (recently announced also for Italy). The advertising we see on these apps is offered on the basis of the collected data from other Apple services (so Not from third-party apps) and from your personal account. It is always possible to disable the function via Settings> Privacy> Apple Advertisingalthough the Californian company always remembers that, while rejecting personalized ads, “the number of advertisements you receive will not decrease“Essentially, they will be less personalized ads, but they will still be ads.
According to information provided by Gurman, advertising is therefore destined to increase within the proprietary apps– For example, from recommended apps will extend to Today panel and on the download pages of third-party apps. An example of this change in strategy comes from a careful analysis of the company organization chart: it turns out, for example, that the working groups that deal with advertising are spreading more and more, and that the vice president of the advertising group Todd Teresi has returned to report directly to the Eddy Cue service manager after the (failed) iAd experiment. Essentially, Apple wants to more than double its current $ 4 billion in advertising revenue.
Among the containers suspected to welcome the advertisement – according to Mark Gurman – there are Maps And Booksbut also Apple Podcast and Apple TV +. As for maps, there are already internal tests underway: a business could, for example, pay Apple to appear as the first result on Yelp. A similar argument applies to Books and Podcasts.