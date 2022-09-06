Apple wants a hybrid OLED panel for iPad: no folds and cheaper

The first iPad with OLED screen has yet to be announced, it has been talked about for a very long time and the latest rumors have hypothesized 2024 as the right year for the debut. According to The Elec would intend to adopt a OLED panel that is, made with a rigid glass substrate and a thin, flexible plastic substrate.

Apple’s goal is to prevent creases from forming, a problem of all flexible OLED panels but that on a 6 or 7 inch display such as those of a smartphone turns out to be decidedly less evident. On the other hand, it is much more conspicuous when the diagonal grows beyond the 10 inches typical of a tablet or PC. Lcrease is the possible consequence of the process of making the flexible OLED panel: a paint in liquid form is applied to the glass substrate, then the glass is removed with a laser to create the plastic layer, and during this phase some parts of the substrate can be deformed by heat.