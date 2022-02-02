Apple Wallet, iPhone and Watch instead of the office keys in World Trade Center 7

Among the novelties of iOS 15 there is an important enhancement of Apple Wallet, increasingly projected to be an all-rounder. The latest substantial update of the operating system of the Cupertino house allows you to use Wallet as a replacement for car, home and office keys, and to do so with a high level of security.

There are those who are actually starting to exploit this possibility: Silverstein Properties – a major real estate company that has been involved in the redevelopment of the World Trade Center – has announced that it is working to allow tenants of 7 World Trade Center to use Apple Wallet in place of the company badge. It will therefore be sufficient to bring the iPhone or Watch close to the appropriate sensor to access the structures: