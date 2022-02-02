Search here...
Apple Wallet, iPhone and Watch instead of the office keys in World Trade Center 7

Among the novelties of iOS 15 there is an important enhancement of Apple Wallet, increasingly projected to be an all-rounder. The latest substantial update of the operating system of the Cupertino house allows you to use Wallet as a replacement for car, home and office keys, and to do so with a high level of security.

There are those who are actually starting to exploit this possibility: Silverstein Properties – a major real estate company that has been involved in the redevelopment of the World Trade Center – has announced that it is working to allow tenants of 7 World Trade Center to use Apple Wallet in place of the company badge. It will therefore be sufficient to bring the iPhone or Watch close to the appropriate sensor to access the structures:

We are proud to allow our employees and customers to easily enter our buildings, offices and common rooms, bars, restaurants, conference facilities and yoga studios using the employee badge in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch. Through our Inspire app, we can securely provide and manage access to any number of buildings and spaces.


Interestingly, the solution developed by Silverstein Properties allows you to quickly manage theaccess to shared spaces. For example, a conference room or an entire office at WCT 7 could be booked two days a week by one company and another two days a week by another. The management of alternate logins flows can be done quickly via Apple Wallet and the Silverstein Properties.

The company has integrated the system for the first time into WTC 7 but already plans to make it available in the next few months in other offices in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. This is just one of the new uses of Apple Wallet: remember that with iOS 15.4 it will also be possible to use it to keep the Green Pass.

Apple

Apple Wallet, iPhone and Watch instead of the office keys in World Trade Center 7

Among the novelties of iOS 15 there is an important enhancement of Apple Wallet, increasingly projected to be...
