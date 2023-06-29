Apple vs. Spotify: Defense and consequences in the European Union”

- Advertisement - Apple vs Spotify, and the company with the bitten apple defends its position against Spotify’s complaint in the European Union. The European Union is scheduled to hear Apple’s arguments in response to the anti-steering accusation brought by Spotify. This dispute has led to an investigation by the EU, which issued a preliminary report in 2021. Although the The report concluded that Apple did not violate laws related to the App Store payment system, issued a statement of objections that Apple must respond to. - Advertisement - In a closed-door session scheduled for Friday, Apple will defend its position, arguing that Spotify’s complaint lacks merit. Spotify accuses Apple of monopoly abuse

In 2019, Spotify filed a complaint with the European Union, alleging that Apple was abusing its dominant position in the market by forcing developers to use the App Store payment system.

In addition, Spotify claimed that Apple unfairly denied it the ability to inform users of lower prices available on its own website.

These allegations prompted the EU to launch an investigation to assess whether Apple was violating EU competition laws.

In 2021, the EU issued a preliminary report in response to Spotify’s complaint. The report found that Apple had broken EU laws regarding promotion restrictions and anti-management measures, but not regarding the App Store payment system.

Although this conclusion was disappointing for Spotifythe EU issued a statement of objections that requires a response from Apple.

The closed-door session scheduled for Friday will allow Apple to present its arguments in defense of its position.

The company plans to argue that Spotify’s complaint about Apple Music’s dominance is without merit. Although Spotify is the dominant music streamer in Europe today, Apple Music is in third or fourth place in most EU countries.

Apple will also note that it has revised its rules to allow “reading apps” like Spotify to link to its websites to set up and manage accounts, giving developers more flexibility.

Although the session with Apple is scheduled for Friday, it is not clear when the European Commission will issue a final decision on the case.

If the Commission finds that Apple has violated anti-steering laws, the company could face a fine of approximately $39.4 billion.

This hefty sum would serve as a warning to other tech companies and set a precedent in regulating the business practices of digital platforms.

Apart from the possible fine, a decision unfavorable to Apple could lead to significant changes in its policies and business practices in the EU.

The company could be forced to further open its platform to competitors and allow more access to its services to encourage fair competition.

This could have an impact on the way developers and businesses interact with the App Store. and how users access and use the applications.

On the other hand, if the European Commission finds no merit in Spotify’s complaint and supports Apple’s position, this could strengthen the company’s position in the market and tighten its control over distribution and payments on the App Store.

However, attention and regulatory pressure around Apple’s practices could increase, which could lead to increased surveillance and regulation in the future.

As a last resort, This dispute between Apple and Spotify in the European Union has significant implications for the ecosystem of applications and digital services.

The outcome of this case could set an important precedent in the way the business practices of technology platforms are regulated and controlled, and could have a lasting impact on competition and innovation in the digital marketplace.